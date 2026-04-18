Breaking Ground on Tiger Falls

Rolling Hills Zoo officially broke ground on its new exhibit Kathy Tolbert Tiger Falls.

According to the Zoo, it marks a milestone in their ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation, animal welfare, and guest engagement.

The exhibit’s official name honors Kathy Tolbert, whose remarkable 31-year career at Rolling Hills Zoo included service in several key leadership roles, including Director and Assistant Director. Her lasting impact on the zoo’s growth, vision, and dedication to excellence made her a natural choice for this tribute.

The Kathy Tolbert Tiger Falls exhibit will be a 70,000 square foot dynamic new attraction designed to showcase Asian species. Eventually there could be six or seven Amur Tigers housed. The Zoo’s snow leopards will also call the Tiger Falls area home, as will two red pandas which have already been selected for transfer.

By offering guests an immersive and educational wildlife experience, the Tiger Falls project represents a significant investment in both conservation education, and regional tourism.

It will take about $3.5 million to complete Tiger Falls, with the bulk of the funding already secured.

Kathy Tolbert Tiger Falls is expected to be complete in the spring of 2027.