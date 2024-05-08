Breaking Ground on New Housing

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-family housing development was held Wednesday morning.

Located at the intersection of Magnolia and Interstate 135 in south Salina, the new multi-family housing development will fill the much needed gap of housing in the City.

The last few years have promised new economic development in the area, and with hopes of expanding employment in Salina, the new housing will become a necessity. Between Great Plains Kubota and Schwan’s expansion, the need for additional housing became a no-brainer. With the aid of several sponsors and the City of Salina having been awarded $25 million dollars in state funding, the project went underway.

“Salina is viewed as a community that is growing in the same direction, if we are pushing for something we are known to see it through and be successful.” says Salina City Manager Mike Schrage. “With the help of Senator J.R. Claeys and our other elected representatives Salina has grown a positive reputation in Topeka which has helped facilitate the aid that was needed for such a project.”

The project will offer a mix of different types of housing options. 254 modern apartments with duplexes have been slated for construction, from spacious floor plans, a basketball court, a children’s playground, pickleball court, BBQ grilling area, clubhouse and in-unit laundry will be facilitated. All designed with families and or individuals in mind in hopes to help facilitate the growth of both industry and populous.

“This will be a major step in the development of Salina. Apartment style housing has been a need in Salina that will be met as soon as the ground is broken.” says Salina Mayor Bill Longbine “ I would like to thank city staff in the planning development department who have worked tirelessly to meet the goals of the 2020 housing study that was conducted in order to understand the community’s needs. These apartments will fill an important need identified in that housing study.”

Construction of the first phase is expected to be completed in early 2026.