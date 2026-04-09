Breaking Ground on a New Medical Facility

A large crowd, including the entire staff of Salina Family Healthcare Center, gathered Thursday to officially break ground on a new facility for the organization.

The $55 million project will double the space the organization has at its current location, and allow for expansion and consolidation of the medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, pharmacy, and residency training capacity, fortifying healthcare access not only for Salina, but for rural communities across Kansas.

CEO Dr. Robert Kraft told KSAL News the new facility will benefit those in need of medical services across Central Kansas, along doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and mental health therapists in training.

Dr. Rob Freelove is the Chief Medical Officer at Salina Regional Health Center, which committed $1 million to the project. Freelove previously spent a decade as CEO of Salina Family Healthcare. He told KSAL News the expansion is a great thing for the entire community.

Senator Jerry Moran was among those who spoke. He was instrumental in securing $3.2 million in federal funding for the project.

The new 76,000-square-foot facility at 1001 Edison Place will employ about 150 people. It is expected to open in the Fall 2027.