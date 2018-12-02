Salina, KS

BREAKING: Bill Snyder Expected to Retire

KSAL StaffDecember 2, 2018

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder is expected to retire.

That’s according to the Manhattan Mercury, who cites a source with “direct knowledge to the situation.” A formal announcement by the Kansas State University athletic department is expected later on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets are also reporting that there is expected to be a team meeting on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Bill Snyder just completed his 27th year as head coach–10th in his second stint with the Wildcats. K-State finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the first time in eight years.

