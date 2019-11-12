Breakfast With Santa Saturday

Children will have a chance to dine with that jolly old elf this weekend. Santa arrives at the Salina Central Mall Food Court on Saturday.

For those who want to be the first to greet Santa a special breakfast event is planned. “Breakfast With Santa” is from 8am – 10am.

Breakfast With Santa includes:

Food

Prizes

Games

Goodie Bags

Holiday Fun

Tickets available for purchase at the door. Ticket prices include:

Pancakes, Sausage and Beverage

$4 child

$6 adult

Cinnamon Roll and Beverage

$3 child

$3 adult

All proceeds to benefit Salina Child Care Association.