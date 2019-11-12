Salina, KS

Now: 8 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 25 °

Breakfast With Santa Saturday

Todd PittengerNovember 12, 2019

Children will have a chance to dine with that jolly old elf this weekend. Santa arrives at the Salina Central Mall Food Court on Saturday.

For those who want to be the first to greet Santa a special breakfast event is planned. “Breakfast With Santa” is from 8am – 10am.

Breakfast With Santa includes:

  • Food
  • Prizes
  • Games
  • Goodie Bags
  • Holiday Fun

Tickets available for purchase at the door. Ticket prices include:

Pancakes, Sausage and Beverage
$4 child
$6 adult

Cinnamon Roll and Beverage
$3 child
$3 adult

All proceeds to benefit Salina Child Care Association.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Record Low in Salina, Russell

Unseasonably cold temperatures are breaking records Tuesday morning in parts of Kansas. According...

November 12, 2019 Comments

Breakfast With Santa Saturday

Kansas News

November 12, 2019

Leader to Take Over College Health ...

Top News

November 12, 2019

Chorale Planning Christmas Concert

Kansas News

November 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Breakfast With Santa Satu...
November 12, 2019Comments
Chorale Planning Christma...
November 12, 2019Comments
Chasing Mercury at KWU
November 11, 2019Comments
Honoring Jack And All Vet...
November 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH