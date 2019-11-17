Breakfast With Santa Attracts Large Crowd

The spirit of Christmas, and the holiday season, is already in the air in Salina.

Santa arrived on Saturday to the delight of a large crowd who gathered at the Central Mall. That jolly old elf was the guest of honor at a “Breakfast with Santa” event.

Breakfast With Santa included:

Food

Prizes

Games

Goodie Bags

Holiday Fun

Of course, the highlight was the arrival of Santa. After enjoying a hearty breakfast and spending time with children, Santa headed to center court at the mall for more photo opportunities.

Santa can be found in the mall’s “North Pole” off of center court from now until December 24th.