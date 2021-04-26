Break Out the Brooms! Royals Sweep Tigers

“I do think it’s important to be able to show what we believe is true,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said before Monday’s game. “They need to see it be true for them to completely believe it. And I would also say along those lines, [for] teams that have fallen victim to tough seasons, when [they] do get off to a hard start, it’s harder for them to rebound from that. Teams who have had success [and] get off to a slow start tend to understand that it will come around. And that belief, as much as talent, is very important.”