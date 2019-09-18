Salina, KS

Break-In, ATM Dismantled From Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Jeremy BohnSeptember 18, 2019

Law Enforcement are investigating after a window was smashed out and an ATM dismantled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the break-in occurred between 6:20 p.m. Monday and 5:25 a.m. Tuesday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.

Employees with the entertainment venue arrived to work early Tuesday and found a 6-foot by 8-foot window smashed out on the south side of the building.

During the break-in, an ATM belonging to Sunflower Bank, 3025 Cortland, Salina, was taken out of the venue. Authorities later found part of the ATM dismantled northeast of the building.

Forrester says $5,000 was inside of the ATM and stolen. Total loss and damage is listed at $31,000.

There is no video of the incident. Police continue to investigate.

