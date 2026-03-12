Brass Knuckles Battery Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will and battering her with brass knuckles.

Salina Police were called to Salina Regional Health Center Wednesday were a 40-year-old female was seeking treatment after being battered.

Police say 26-year-old Cody Jones of Salina showed up at the woman’s residence in the 700 block of South 2nd Street. While there he would not allow her to leave, and had in his possession a knife and brass knuckles.

He later made the victim to drive him to a residence in the 1000 block of South Santa Fe. The entire time he had the knife and brass knuckles in the open so she could see them.When they arrived at the residence and exited the vehicle, Jones allegedly struck the victim on the right cheek with the brass knuckles. She sustained a cut to her face and a black eye.

After meeting the woman at the hospital, officers went to the 1000 block of South Santa Fe where they located Jones, and recovered brass knuckles and a knife.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: