“Brass Christmas” Saturday at Mall

If you enjoyed last weekend’s TubaChristmas event, you’ll want to head out to Central Mall once again this Saturday, Dec. 17th, for Brass Christmas, a similar concert with music focusing on brass instruments. The concert gets underway at 12:30 p.m..

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, Steve Lueth, director of KWU’s Jazz Ensemble, will direct the group of nearly 50 area brass players. Individuals from as far as Hays and Concordia will come to Salina to participate in the celebration, and area players are encouraged to attend and perform.

Registration and rehearsal will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Music department’s suite in Pioneer Hall, which is located on the building’s bottom floor. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, call KWU’s Department of Music at 785-833-4528.