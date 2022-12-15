Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 27 °

“Brass Christmas” Saturday at Mall

Todd PittengerDecember 15, 2022

If you enjoyed last weekend’s TubaChristmas event, you’ll want to head out to Central Mall once again this Saturday,  Dec. 17th, for Brass Christmas, a similar concert with music focusing on brass instruments. The concert gets underway at 12:30 p.m..

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, Steve Lueth, director of KWU’s Jazz Ensemble, will direct the group of nearly 50 area brass players. Individuals from as far as Hays and Concordia will come to Salina to participate in the celebration, and area players are encouraged to attend and perform.

Registration and rehearsal will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Music department’s suite in Pioneer Hall, which is located on the building’s bottom floor. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, call KWU’s Department of Music at 785-833-4528.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Miguel Millan named to AFCA-NAIA Al...

Kansas Wesleyan senior punter Miguel Millan (SR/Lodi, Calif.) has been selected as a Second-Team A...

December 15, 2022 Comments

K-State’s Vaughn Earns Second-Str...

Sports News

December 15, 2022

“Brass Christmas” Saturday at Mall

Kansas News

December 15, 2022

World’s Largest Belt Buckle t...

Kansas News

December 15, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Brass Christmas...
December 15, 2022Comments
World’s Largest Bel...
December 15, 2022Comments
Scholars Repository Hits ...
December 15, 2022Comments
Saline County Broadband G...
December 15, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra