Brannen earns KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Jarrett Brannen was selected as the KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday. Brannen’s selection comes from a pool of nominees selected by conference athletics communication specialists. The award is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.



Brannen, who led the NAIA in wins a year ago, had a great season debut as the Coyotes beat No. 21 ranked Texas Wesleyan 12-1 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. In six innings, Brannen held the Rams to only three hits, while striking out seven. He held Texas Wesleyan to only one hit through five innings, and gave up two hits in the sixth but did not allow a run.



The Coyotes went 2-1 in the team’s season opening series against No. 21 ranked Texas Wesleyan.



Next up for Wesleyan is a three-game series against Baker, scheduled for Saturday at Dean Evans Stadium in a doubleheader, and a single game on Sunday in Baldwin City.



