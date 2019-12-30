Bradford top NAIA vote-getter in Cliff Harris Award voting

For the second straight year, Kansas Wesleyan defensive lineman Shaq Bradford (SR/San Diego, Calif.) is the top NAIA vote getter in the final voting of the Cliff Harris Award, recognizing the top small college defensive player amongst NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA institutions.

The Cliff Harris Award is presented by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings, LLP.

Bradford shared the top NAIA vote total with Jason Ferris from Montana-Western.

Bradford led the NAIA in sacks in 2019 with 21, just missing his school and conference record total of 22 from a year ago. He also ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in tackles for loss with 28 and fourth in the NAIA in tackles for loss per game. He was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year for a second season in 2019 and First Team All-KCAC for a second straight year.

He finished his KWU career with 43 total sacks, and 63 tackles for loss, with lost yardage totaling 347 yards.

Kyle Dugger of NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) was the overall winner of the Cliff Harris Award and will be presented the Cliff Harris Award trophy on January 9 at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet.

There was a tie for the Division III top vote getter between Jeff Hector of Redlands (Calif.) and Jordan McInerney of Lake Forest (Ill.).

The Cliff Harris Award is an annual award recognizing the top small college defensive player. The award is voted on by the selection committee which consists of players that have made 45 Super Bowl appearances, 54 Pro Bowl Selections, 39 NFL All-Pro Selections, four NFL Hall of Famers, three College Football Hall of Famers, six members of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, a Heisman Trophy winner, and a Super Bowl MVP.