Bracket Revealed for 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship

The bracket has been released for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship to be held in Oklahoma City at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium from May 11-13.

The Championship is in its second year of a single-elimination format with the regular season champion, Oklahoma, receiving a first-round bye. The winner will collect the Big 12’s automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

Oklahoma is the Championship’s top seed after securing its league-record 11th straight Big 12 softball regular season title. The Sooners finished with an 18-0 record in conference play, OU’s first undefeated Big 12 season since 2019. OU is looking to secure its fifth title in the last six completed Championships.

The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed, their highest regular season Big 12 finish since tying for second in 2015. Texas will look to take the crown for the first time since 2005.

Oklahoma State completed the regular season in third place, the Cowgirls’ sixth consecutive season finishing in the top third of the league. OSU will look to go back-to-back after collecting its first Big 12 Championship last season.

Baylor is the fourth seed while Iowa State is the fifth. Both teams are looking for their first Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in program history.

Kansas finished in sixth place with the Jayhawks compiling their most Big 12 wins in a season since 2016. KU last won the Conference’s postseason title in 2006. Texas Tech placed seventh and will compete for its first Big 12 Championship title.

The action begins at Noon CT on Thursday, May 11 with fourth-seeded Baylor taking on fifth-seeded Iowa State, followed by No. 2 seed Texas facing No. 7 seed Texas Tech at 3 p.m. CT. The first day concludes at 6 p.m. CT with the No. 3 seed Oklahoma State going against the No. 6 seed Kansas. All three First Round games will air on Big 12 Now.

The semifinal round commences on Friday with a 1 p.m. CT matchup between top-seeded Oklahoma and the winner of No. 4 BU versus No. 5 ISU on ESPNU. The second semifinal is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now.

The Championship Final is set for 2 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN2. Eric Frede and two-time First Team NFCA All-American Madison Shipman will be on the call for all six games.

The Big 12 has four ranked teams in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll with three in the top seven. Oklahoma remains at No. 1 while Texas and Oklahoma State stay at No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Baylor is No. 20. The 43% of the league ranked in the top seven is the highest percentage of any conference while no other league has more than two teams in the top seven.

Single day and All-Tournament tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship are available for purchase here. Parking is available on-site for $20/day (cash or CC). Gates to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium open one hour prior to the start of the first game of each day.

Stay tuned to Big12Sports.com and the league’s social media accounts for coverage throughout the Championship.