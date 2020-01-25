Boys State Leadership Academy Taking Registrations

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy is now taking registrations for its 2020 session. The event, which will be in its 83rd year, will be held Sunday, May 31, through Friday, June 5, at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

The ALBSKLA is for individuals who will enter their senior year of high school in the fall of 2020. It provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org and submitting the person’s name, mailing address, e-mail address, high school and phone number. You can also submit nominees for future years as well.

The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the program, is Wednesday, April 15. The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $325; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50.

Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals, or those with questions, should contact Troy Fowler, ALBSKLA director of operations, at [email protected]