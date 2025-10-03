Boys & Girls Club Plans Salina Facility

The City of Salina, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson and the local Boys & Girls Clubs of Salina Advisory Board, is exploring redevelopment of a portion of Bondy Field at Sunset Park into a new Boys & Girls Club facility.

The City is planning a public information meeting about the project.

According to the City, the meeting will provide project details, preliminary site concepts, a summary of the development process, and information about the programs and activities offered by the Boys & Girls Club. Community members will also have the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions.

The proposed facility is designed to provide safe, affordable, and high-quality out-of-school programs for Salina youth. The new Boys & Girls Club will give children a safe and positive place to learn, play, and grow right here in the community.

Key benefits include:

Safe and affordable youth programming.

Expanded after-school and summer opportunities, identified as a major need in the 2024 Youth Needs Assessment.

A strong foundation with over $3.5 million already pledged by community partners toward a local fundraising campaign.

A central site selected for its access to existing park amenities and long-term growth penitential

The public information session will be held Thursday, October 9th, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Friendship Center, 746 Commanche Ave.