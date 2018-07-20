10-Year-Old Boy Steals Car

A two block joy ride ends in a crash with a 10-year-old boy at the wheel.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just several minutes after the boy drove off in his mother’s car – he hit a parked vehicle near the intersection of College and Ash on Thursday afternoon around 3:30pm.

Police say the boy’s mother arrived at the crash scene soon after her son took the keys to her 2000 Dodge Stratus and rounded up a sibling and two friends, all under the age of eight to go riding.

The woman told officers they were at her home in the 800 block of W. Iron when she left the room for a short time. When she returned – the keys, kids and car were all gone.

Police say a 1988 Suzuki Samurai sustained damage to the rear corner of the driver side in the accident. The woman’s Dodge Stratus has an estimated $750 in damages to the front end.

The 10-year-old boy is facing possible charges that could include, theft, numerous traffic infractions and endangering a child.

There were no injuries.