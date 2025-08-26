Boxmasters on KSAL

Fresh off opening for The Who in New Jersey, The Boxmasters are rolling toward Salina on their coast to coast tour in support of their 19th studio album entitled “Pepper Tree Hill.”

Guitarist, co-writer, sound engineer and Gypsum, Kansas native J. D. Andrew spent time on the KSAL Morning News Extra, talking about life on the road and the thought of coming home to perform at the Stiefel.

Billy Bob Thornton chimed in to remind KSAL listeners – even though The Boxmasters have played at the Grand Ole Opry, it’s not a country music show.

Star of the hit TV show, “Landman”- Billy Bob Thornton will be joining J.D. Andrew, Kirk McKim, Raymond Hardy, and Nick Davidson for an unforgettable evening of music on August 29th at the Stiefel Theatre.

The Boxmasters head to the stage to open for The Who last week in Newark, NJ. Photos courtesy Boxmasters FB page