Bowling has three earn All-Conference award winners

Kansas Wesleyan Bowling had three individuals earn All-Conference honors in the NAIA Unaffiliated Grouping that consists of institutions from the KCAC, GPAC and American Midwest Conferences.

The selection of the All-Conference teams was conducted by coaches within the grouping membership.

On the men’s side Nathan Mercer (JR/Topeka, Kan.) was selected to the All-Conference first-team, and Taylor Miller (FR/McPherson, Kan.) was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.

The Kansas Wesleyan men won the Unaffiliated Grouping Championship and advanced to the Inaugural NAIA Men’s Bowling National Championship in Sterling Heights, Mich.

On the women’s side, Hayleigh Hale-Haggard (FR/Allen, Texas) was selected as the Conference Newcomer of the Year.