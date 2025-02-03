Bowling Fundraiser Evokes “The Golden Era”

One of the largest bowling events in the area returns this spring. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is bringing Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake will take over The Alley in Salina on Saturday, March 29th. According to the organization, this event brings the community together for a day of bowling, fun, and fundraising in support of youth mentoring.

This year’s theme is “The Golden Era”.

Teams of six bowlers will enjoy two hours of bowling, food, and drinks. Sessions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so early registration is encouraged.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is an easy and fun way to support and make an impact on the lives of youth in the community. 100% of the funds raised stays within the community to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission of providing youth with one-to-one mentoring relationships.

BBBS encourages everyone to rally their friends, family and co-workers to form a team, bowl, and fundraise.

Bowl For Kids Sake each year traditionally brings in about 1/4 of the annual budget for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

_ _ _

To register a team or for more information, please visit www.bbbssalina.org/bfks.