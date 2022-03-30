Salina, KS

Bowling Big For Littles

Todd PittengerMarch 30, 2022

Salinans will come together again on the wooden alleys at The Alley this coming Saturday, April 2nd, to “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” and knock down pins and raise support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is gearing up for their largest and longest-running annual fun-raising event, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

The organization says you will be able to lace up your bowling shoes and get together with friends, family and/or co-workers to have fun raising money and bowling, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina mentoring programs.

Teams of six bowlers compete to raise the most money and celebrate their efforts during two hours of bowling fun. Bowlers receive two hours of free bowling (shoe rental included), pizza, two drink tickets, event t-shirt, and sponsor bag. This year’s theme is disco. Awards for best costume and most team spirit will be awarded at each session.

Bowling times are 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Register at https://www.bbbssalina.org/bowl-for-kids-sake.html

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a great way to make a big impact on our community. 100% of the funds raised stay in our community, helping kids succeed in life.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

