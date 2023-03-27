Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

Bowl For Kid’s Sake Saturday

Todd PittengerMarch 27, 2023

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is gearing up for their largest and longest-running annual fun-raising event, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

On  Saturday hundreds of supporters will lace up their bowling shoes and get together with friends, family and/or co-workers to have fun raising money and bowling, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina mentoring programs.

Teams of six bowlers compete to raise the most money and celebrate their efforts on Saturday, April 1, 2023 during TWO HOURS of bowling fun at The Alley of Salina! Bowlers receive two hours of free bowling (shoe rental included), pizza, two drink tickets, event t-shirt and sponsor bag. This year’s theme is Rock ‘N Bowl!  Awards for best costume and most team spirited will be awarded at each session.

Bowling times are 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Sessions are filled on a first come, first serve basis so don’t delay in registering your team. Register at www.bbbssalina.org/bfks.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a great way to make a BIG impact on our community. 100% of the funds raised stay in our community, helping kids succeed in life.

For more information on this event and others, call 785-825-5509 or visit www.bbbssalina.org.

_ _ _

Click Photos to Enlarge

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Bowl For Kid’s Sake Saturday

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is gearing up for their largest and longest-running annual fun-ra...

March 27, 2023 Comments

Christ Cathedral To Welcome First F...

Top News

March 27, 2023

Women’s Volleyball adds Malia...

Sports News

March 27, 2023

Jones Grabs Player of the Week Hono...

Sports News

March 27, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

High Speed Chase, 1 Arres...
March 27, 2023Comments
Bank Robbery Suspect Kill...
March 27, 2023Comments
Weapon, Drug Charges
March 27, 2023Comments
39th Salina Spring Poetry...
March 26, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra