Bowl For Kid’s Sake Saturday

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is gearing up for their largest and longest-running annual fun-raising event, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

On Saturday hundreds of supporters will lace up their bowling shoes and get together with friends, family and/or co-workers to have fun raising money and bowling, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina mentoring programs.

Teams of six bowlers compete to raise the most money and celebrate their efforts on Saturday, April 1, 2023 during TWO HOURS of bowling fun at The Alley of Salina! Bowlers receive two hours of free bowling (shoe rental included), pizza, two drink tickets, event t-shirt and sponsor bag. This year’s theme is Rock ‘N Bowl! Awards for best costume and most team spirited will be awarded at each session.

Bowling times are 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Sessions are filled on a first come, first serve basis so don’t delay in registering your team. Register at www.bbbssalina.org/bfks.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a great way to make a BIG impact on our community. 100% of the funds raised stay in our community, helping kids succeed in life.

For more information on this event and others, call 785-825-5509 or visit www.bbbssalina.org.

_ _ _

Click Photos to Enlarge