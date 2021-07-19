Bowl For Kids’ Sake is back!

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, they are gearing up for their largest and longest-running annual fundraising event, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

Lace up your bowling shoes and get together with friends, family and/or co-workers to have fun raising money and bowling, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina mentoring programs.

This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000.

Teams of six bowlers compete to raise the most money and celebrate their efforts on Saturday, August 28, 2021 during TWO HOURS of bowling fun at The Alley of Salina.

Bowlers receive two hours of free bowling (shoe rental included), pizza, two drink tickets, event t-shirt and sponsor bag.

Awards for best costume and most team spirited will be awarded each session.

Bowling Times are 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Sessions are filled on a first come, first serve basis so don’t delay in registering your team. Register at www.bbbssalina.org/event/bfks/.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way to positively impact a child’s life. 100% of the money raised stays in our community, helping kids succeed in life. By participating in Bowl For Kids’ Sake, you rally your friends, family and/or co-workers to drive the funds needed to support more volunteers, which it turn, allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina to serve more children in the community.

For more information on this event and others, visit www.bbbssalina.org.