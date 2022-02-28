Bowl For Kids Sake is Back

One of the largest bowling events in the area is back. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is gearing up for their largest and longest-running annual fun-raising event, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

The organization says you will be able to lace up your bowling shoes and get together with friends, family and/or co-workers to have fun raising money and bowling, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina mentoring programs.

Teams of six bowlers compete to raise the most money and celebrate their efforts on Saturday, April 2, 2022 during two hours of bowling fun at The Alley of Salina! Bowlers receive two hours of free bowling (shoe rental included), pizza, two drink tickets, event t-shirt and sponsor bag. This year’s theme is DISCO!! Awards for best costume and most team spirited will be awarded at each session.

Bowling times are 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Sessions are filled on a first come, first serve basis so don’t delay in registering your team. Register at https://www.bbbssalina.org/bowl-for-kids-sake.html

Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a great way to make a BIG impact on our community. 100% of the funds raised stay in our community, helping kids succeed in life.