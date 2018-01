The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in the 4000 block of S. Lightville Road that occurred sometime between December 29 and January 3.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says someone broke the lock off an outbuilding and stole 3 BB guns, a youth compound bow, outdoor game camera, various boxes of ammunition.

Deputies say the thieves also damaged a toilet, cooler, video game controller and broke a number of children’s toys.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,178.