Bounce-Back Week Lands Dean on Weekly Honor Roll

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 23, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – Curtessia Dean snapped out of slump with two big games last week for Wichita State and has now been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Monroe, La., native averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals in Wichita State’s two games last week. She opened the week with an all-around game vs. SMU. She posted 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six rebounds and a season-high four steals. She followed that up by recording her second double-double of the season against East Carolina. Dean pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds to go with 13 points and a season-high tying three assists.

This is the first American Athletic Conference weekly honor for Dean.

Players of the Week
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, R-Sr., F, South Florida

Freshman of the Week
Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina

Honor Roll
Danae McNeal, Sr., G, East Carolina
Emani Jefferson, Jr., G, Memphis
Chantae Embry, So., F, SMU
Kyren Whittington, R-So., G, Tulane
Curtessia Dean, Gr., G, Wichita State

 

