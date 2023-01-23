Bounce-Back Week Lands Dean on Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. – Curtessia Dean snapped out of slump with two big games last week for Wichita State and has now been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Monroe, La., native averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals in Wichita State’s two games last week. She opened the week with an all-around game vs. SMU. She posted 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six rebounds and a season-high four steals. She followed that up by recording her second double-double of the season against East Carolina. Dean pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds to go with 13 points and a season-high tying three assists.

This is the first American Athletic Conference weekly honor for Dean.

Players of the Week

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, R-Sr., F, South Florida

Freshman of the Week

Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina

Honor Roll

Danae McNeal, Sr., G, East Carolina

Emani Jefferson, Jr., G, Memphis

Chantae Embry, So., F, SMU

Kyren Whittington, R-So., G, Tulane

Curtessia Dean, Gr., G, Wichita State