Both Minneapolis Teams Win on Senior Night

Girls

After a tough loss against Southeast of Saline to end last week, Minneapolis bounced back with 53-24 home victory against Republic County on Tuesday night.

Of the 11 players to see the floor for Minneapolis, nine of them scored. The Lions led from the first basket in the first quarter until the end.

Sophomore Myka Deronnet set a new career-high with 14 points for Minneapolis and was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Alayna Cossaart had the H&R Block of the Game.

For Republic County (0-18 overall; 0-8 NCAA), Gracia Siemsen and Emily Hansen each led with six points. The Buffaloes did not score until midway through the second quarter.

Minneapolis (11-8; 6-3) has now won six of the last eight meetings between the two, and the Lions topped their win total from last season with the victory.

Boys

After giving up a fourth-quarter lead just one night before, Minneapolis righted its wrongs on Tuesday night and picked up its first league win in a 41-36 victory against Republic County.

The Lions trailed 19-9 after the first quarter, but outscored the Buffaloes 32-17 from there on out.

Colton Johnson had himself a night, pouring in 21 points (16 in the second half) for Minneapolis, and he was the named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Ryan Parks had the H&R Block of the Game, as he filled up the stat sheet in every category except for points.

Minneapolis (5-14 overall; 1-8 NCAA) was down 25-20 at the half, but an 11-3 third quarter allowed the Lions to take a three-point lead into the final eight minutes. Republic County (7-11; 2-6) didn’t waver, but Minneapolis was able to hold on to the lead and snap its five-game losing streak.

The league victory was Minneapolis’s first in 358 days. The victory also helped the Lions move from last place in the sub-state standings to the seventh seed as it stands now.

Both Minneapolis teams round out the regular season on Friday, as they travel to Beloit to take on the Trojans. Pregame coverage starts at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo.