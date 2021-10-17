Salina, KS

Both Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2021

A 15-year-old driver was among two-people killed when a car she was driving was hit by an SUV going the wrong way on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban was  westbound in the eastbound lane of the interstate. It struck an oncoming 2012 Hyundai Sonata head-on. The car spun into the ditch while the SUV spun into the median.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 38-year-old Christina Santana from Pueblo, Colorado, was killed in the crash.  Three children in her vehicle ages 10, 7, and 4 were not seriously injured.

The driver of the car, identified as 15-year-old Alexie Echo-Hawk from Mosca, Colorado, was also killed in the crash. A 46-year-old passenger in the car was not seriously injured.

The crash happened Saturday just before 1:00 AM on Interstate 70 in Gove County a mile East of Highway 211.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

