Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 22 °

Both Concordia Teams Close out Abilene Late for the Sweep

Trent SanchezDecember 18, 2021

 

Concordia Lady Panthers 39 Abilene Cowgirls 36

Concordia – The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start Friday night, something they are not accustomed to.  Abilene fell behind 2-0 but then scored 13 straight points to grab their biggest lead of the game at 13-2 at the 7:40 mark of the 2nd quarter.  Concordia would slowly come back the rest of the night.  The Cowgirls led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 28-24 as they entered the 4th quarter.

It came down to free throws in the final quarter.  Abilene connected on 3-12 free throws in the 4th while Concordia knocked down 9-12.  The Lady Panthers grabbed back the lead at 37-36 with 17 seconds left after a pair of free throws by Junior, Hanna Acree.  Acree finished with a game-high 12 points for Concordia.  The Lady Panthers improved to 2-3, 1-1 with the victory.

Abilene was led by Junior, Lexi Barnes and Senior, Joy Clemence, who both finished with 9 points.  Barnes was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for the second straight time.  The Cowgirls fell to 1-4, 0-1 with the loss and will travel to Chapman on Tuesday.  The Lady Irish are also 1-4, 0-1 on the season and lost 45-30 at home to Marysville Friday night.

 

Concordia Panthers 53 Abilene Cowboys 50

Concordia – It was an extremely tough week for the Abilene Cowboys.  They entered the week as the #3 ranked team in Class 4A but suffered two difficult losses.  Tuesday, Abilene gave up a 6 point lead in the final 1:21 in their 53-51 loss to Southeast of Saline.  Friday night was just as agonizing. The Cowboys fell behind 20-7 at the end of the first quarter but continued to chip away at the lead.  Abilene trailed 33-21 at halftime and 40-33 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

In the 4th quarter, the Cowboys put together a 7-0 run to tie the game at 47 on a Thomas McClendon basket with 1:47 left in the game.  Abilene got their first lead on a three-pointer from Cooper Wildey at 50-49 with 49 seconds left but it would be short-lived.  Senior, Cav Carlgren closed out the Cowboys with a basket and a pair of free-throws.  He finished with a game-high 28 points.  He entered the game averaging 22.5 points.  The Nex-Tech Wireless POG for Abilene was Kaleb Becker, who finished with 17.

The Cowboy fell to 3-2, 0-1 with the loss while #9 Concordia improved to 5-0, 2-0.  The Panthers snapped a 15-game losing streak to Abilene.  It was their first victory over the Cowbosy since 2014.  Abilene will travel to Chapman on Tuesday.  The Chapman boys did not play Friday

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

SES Finished Game on an 8-0 Run to Upset Cowb...

December 14, 2021 10:35 pm

Cowgirls post First Win, Cowboys Continue to ...

December 10, 2021 10:29 pm

#6 Cowboys Fast Starts Propels them in Win ov...

December 3, 2021 10:38 pm

Buhler ends Abilene’s Season with a 52-...

October 29, 2021 11:39 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Both Concordia Teams Close out Abil...

  Concordia Lady Panthers 39 Abilene Cowgirls 36 Concordia – The Abilene Cowgirls got o...

December 18, 2021 Comments

CARDINAL BOYS FALL 71-58 IN FRUSTRA...

Sports News

December 18, 2021

Central KS Outdoors 12 – 18 – 21

Sports News

December 18, 2021

Free, Reduced-Price School Meals Ex...

Kansas News

December 18, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free, Reduced-Price Schoo...
December 18, 2021Comments
One New COVID Death, 54 N...
December 17, 2021Comments
Patrol Vehicle Involved i...
December 17, 2021Comments
KDOT to Replace Road Sign...
December 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices