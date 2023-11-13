Borrowed Truck Chase

A woman in a borrowed truck from Salina was arrested in Sedgwick County after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Peyton Nieman is facing flee and elude charges in Sedgwick County and vehicle theft charges in Saline County after she allegedly stole a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police say the truck’s 44-year-old owner contacted authorities after Nieman failed to return the vehicle or return phone calls after he had loaned it to her last Tuesday.

Nieman was arrested after crashing the truck which was valued at $6,000.