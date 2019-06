A vehicle that had been loaned to a family member has been reported stolen.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a white, 2014 Ford Fusion was stolen from the 300 block of Russell Street sometime between 7pm Monday morning and 11:30pm Monday evening.

The 4-door car is valued at $1,500 and has the Kansas tag is 707 – LSH.

Police say the keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle.