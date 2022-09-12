Salina, KS

Boom! Salina Street Art, Mural Festival Approaching        

Todd PittengerSeptember 12, 2022

A first of its kind street art and mural festival event in Salina will soon take over parts of town.

The 1st annual Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival is October 6th– 16th. The event will feature world renown muralists Telmo Miel (Netherlands), Mona Caron (Switzerland), Tony Sjöman (Sweden), Joe Iurato (USA), Mantra (France), and Logan Hicks (USA). In addition, the artists will be joined by Martha Cooper (USA), known as the “godmother” of street art photography. The Salina Art Center will also host Martha for a photography exhibit September 14th- October 23rd and will screen A Picture Story Film at the Art Center Cinema on October 12th at 5:30pm This will be followed by a mural artist panel discussion.

“We are excited to have such a great line-up of artists joining us for this inaugural event. Their work will not only add to our communal landscape, but will make Salina Downtown a major destination for those that want to be inspired by world-class public art. We thank the building owners and financial donors for making this happen.” – Travis Young, Salina Kanvas co-founder

“Being visually stimulated is something people crave subconsciously, where they are and especially when they least expect it. With this festival we are trying to tap into a different wavelength that has broad appeal and of a caliber that will put Salina on the map.” – Eric Montoy, Salina Kanvas co-founder.

The Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival is made possible through cooperation with Salina Arts & Humanities, the Stiefel Theatre, Theatre Salina, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, The Salina Art Center, Salina 2020 and Salina Downtown Inc.

In addition to the creation of murals, the festival will feature live music on October 14th and 15th in Campbell Plaza. Please see the website for more information.

Boom! Salina
Salina, KS 67401
www.boomsalina.art

