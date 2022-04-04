Boom! Salina Mural Festival Coming Soon

A unique mural festival will be held in Salina this coming fall. The 1st annual Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival during the second week of October 2022.

The mural event will feature world renown muralists Telmo Miel (Netherlands), Mona Caron (Switzerland), Tony Sjöman (Sweden), Joe Iurato (USA), Mantra (France), and Logan Hicks (USA). The artists will be joined by Martha Cooper (USA), known as the “godmother” of street art photography.

The Salina Kanvas Project is working with Salina Arts & Humanities, the Stiefel Theatre, Theatre Salina, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, The Salina Art Center, Salina 2020, and Salina Downtown Inc on the event.

“We are excited to have such a great line-up of artists joining us for this inaugural event. Their work will not only add to our communal landscape, but will make Salina Downtown a major destination for those that want to be inspired by world-class public art. We thank the building owners and financial donors for making this happen.” – Travis Young, Salina Kanvas co-founder

“Being visually stimulated is something people crave subconsciously, where they are and especially when they least expect it. With this festival we are trying to tap into a different wavelength that has broad appeal and of a caliber that will put Salina on the map.” – Eric Montoy, Salina Kanvas co-founder

In addition to the creation of murals, the festival will feature other types of performance art, including live music, dancers, and unique street performers.