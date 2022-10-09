“Bookworm Vending Machine” Unveiled

A Salina school has a unique new vending machine for its students to use. It dispenses books.

Sunset Elementary School unveiled its “Bookworm Vending Machine” late last week.

According to the school, thanks to a grant opportunity with the YMCA partnership, they were able to purchase the vending machine. Books will be purchased in part with the funds from the Salina Education Foundation that have been specifically designated for Sunset Elementary.

Students will be able to earn tokens which will be redeemed for a new book from the vending machine. Teachers will set goals with students so that they will be able to earn a new book of choice.

The goal is to have every student earn a book from the “Bookworm Vending Machine” this school year.