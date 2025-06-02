Bookstore Boasts First Friday Events

A Salina bookstore will continue its Downtown First Friday Live Music Series this week. . Denise Blehm, violinist and Judy Weber, pianist, members of the Salina Symphony will be the featured musicians on Red Fern Booksellers this Friday from from 5pm – 7pm.

According to the bookstore, Salina native Denise Blehm has performed as a member of the Salina Symphony for over 25 years, serving the last 20 seasons as the orchestra’s concertmaster. Growing up, she participated in the Salina Youth Symphony as well as the Salina Symphony under the orchestra’s first music director, Eric Stein. Denise attended Wichita State University and spent 13 years as a member of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.

Judy Weber, a Salina resident since 1965, received her bachelor’s degree in music education from the former Marymount College and her master’s degree from Kansas State University. She taught at Salina South Middle, Kanopolis Middle School, St. Mary’s Elementary and Ell-Saline Elementary before retiring in 2005.

You have one last chance to buy succulents and air plants from your favorite booksellers turned Crazy Cactus Lady and Succulent Boy, Christi and Jamie. Don’t miss out with these two groups of fun duos kicking off summer at Red Fern Booksellers.

Red Fern has a lineup of musicians, artists, and creators each First Friday through October.