Book Store Plans Boozy Book Fair

A book fair for grown ups is planned later this week.

Red Fern and Blue Skye Brewery and Eats are partnering to present the Boozy Book Fair.

The event is inspired by the nostalgic Scholastic book fairs of childhood, reimagined for adults with beer, books, and food. It combines book browsing and shopping with the opportunity to purchase and enjoy craft beer and other beverages. Red Fern will provide books and bookish things, whole Blue Skye will provide the beer.