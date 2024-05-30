Book Signing, Reading at Salina Book Store

A children’s author who is a Salina native is coming back home for a book signing and reading. Author Kari Lavelle is coming to Red Fern Booksellers on Tuesday, June 4th.

Kari Lavelle is the award-winning author of “We Move the World” the “Butt or Face” series, and the upcoming “Ode to Grapefruit: How James Earl Jones Found His Voice”.

Kari has always had a love for words: as a kid reading books, as a speech pathologist helping children communicate, and now as a writer creating stories. She grew up in Salina, but now lives in Austin, Texas with her husband, their two children, and doggo, Dobby.

Kari loved growing up in Salina and looks forward to coming home to Bogey’s milkshakes, the Smoky Hill River Festival and now, Red Fern Booksellers as her summers allow.

_ _ _

Learn more about Kari and her books at karilavelle.com.