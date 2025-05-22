Boogie Woogie Train Ride

The historic Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad is planning a unique Memorial Day Weekend excursion.

According to the Railroad, on Saturday, May 24th, the Smoky Valley Limited dinner train will pay tribute to America’s greatest generation with a bit of World War II nostalgia with its first-ever on-train USO Show.

It’s a celebration of the old time camp shows of World War II, featuring some of the best-known and well-loved American songbook standards of the era. This show honors the men and women who served our country, the performers of yesteryear who honored them, and is a heartfelt tribute to the country they all loved.

And for dinner, how about an All-American meal, as Chef Scott Sieben of Kites in Aggieville Manhattan serves up a brisket-sausage-pork barbeque plate, with baked beans, coleslaw, and honey cornbread. Coffee, tea, and water accompanies the meal, but for a little extra, have an ice cold beer or a glass of wine!

The two-hour rail adventure begins at 6:00 p.m., leaving from Abilene’s 1887 Rock Island Depot for a round trip through the river valley and a stop in Enterprise, Kansas, at the Hoffman Mill and Country Store. The songs, skits, and jokes that won the war await as we celebrate the USO on the Abilene and Smoky Valley, the Kansas Heritage Railroad.

_ _ _

For tickets and seating: asvrr.org