Bone Breaking Bar Brawl

KSAL StaffDecember 15, 2021

Salina Police are looking for a group of men who allegedly broke a man’s ankle at a bar early Wednesday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after midnight officers were sent to Hank’s Tavern, 116 S. Broadway after a fight broke out near the entrance. The 25-year-old victim told officers he was approached in the restroom by the group and asked some questions.

The victim left the bathroom but was approached again near the tavern’s front door. The victim suffered a broken left ankle in the brawl.

Police are hoping witnesses will step forward to help identify the attackers. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the bar as the investigation continues.

