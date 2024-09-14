Bomgaars Celebrates Salina Store

It was first a farm store known as “Plainsman Supply”. It then became “Orscheln Farm and Ranch”. Now its simply called “Bomgaars”. A farm supply store which has been in North Salina for decades celebrated a re-branding with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

Store Manager Chris Groth tells KSAL News customers will be pleasantly surprised by some changes within the store. Most notably, they’ve expanded and have about 40 percent more merchandise in the store.

Bomgaars is a a family-owned supplier based out of Sioux City, Iowa. The company has stores across 15 states, with over 180 locations. The company prides itself on “providing what you need, when you need it” since 1952.