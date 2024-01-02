Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest

A Salina man was jailed after allegedly making a bomb threat during a Bingo game.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, last Thursday evening, staff at the VFW located at 1108 W. Crawford encountered 43-year-old Larry G. Smith, Jr. inside the facility.

He told them there was a bomb inside the building then left. It was determined there was no threat.

The next morning, an officer spotted Smith near the police station and approached him on the street. Smith tried to run and was taken into custody after struggling with officers.

He’s accused of hitting a cop in the head and biting his arm.

Smith is now facing charges that could include criminal threat, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and interference with police.