Boil Water Advisory Rescinded

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Saline County. The advisory was issued Tuesday because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

Health officials have issued several recent boil water advisories, and in April a Do Not Drink advisory, which has since been lifted.