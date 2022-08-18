Salina, KS

Boil Water Advisory For Sundowner West

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2022

A boil water advisory was issued Thursday evening for a mobile home park located west of Salina The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Saline County.

  • Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on August 18th and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-479-6864, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at [email protected] or call 785-564-6767.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Boil Water Advisory For Sundowner W...

A boil water advisory was issued Thursday evening for a mobile home park located west of Salina The ...

