Bohm Selected Third Overall by Phillies

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State baseball student-athlete Alec Bohm became the 15th Shocker drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Bohm, a junior third baseman from Omaha, Neb., was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and was the third pick of the 2018 draft.

He is the second-highest position player drafted in school history. Joe Carter was the second pick of the 1981 draft. He is also just the fifth player in Shocker history to be taken in the first five picks joining Carter (2nd in 1981), Bryan Oelkers (4th in 1982), Darren Dreifort (2nd in 1993) and Braden Looper (3rd in 1996).

He is also the highest drafted player in American Athletic Conference history.

In 2018, he hit .339 with 57 runs, 76 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, 55 RBI, 39 walks and nine stolen bases.

His 24 multiple-hit games and 10 go-ahead RBI led the Shockers. He also set a school record with three grand slams in a season.

Bohm’s 16 home runs were the most by a Shocker since 2004 and his 16th home run was his 200th career hit. Five of his home runs gave the Shockers the lead in a game.

He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award and earned second team all-conference honors in Wichita State’s first season in the American Athletic Conference.

He is the first Shocker to be taken in the first round since Casey Gillaspie who was taken with the 20th pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014.

Other Shockers taken in the first round include Joseph Krsnich (1972), Joe Carter (1981), Bryan Oelkers (1982), Erik Sonberg (1983), Russ Morman (1983), Tyler Green (1991), Darren Dreifort (1993), Mike Drumright (1995), Braden Looper (1996), Ben Christensen (1999), Mike Pelfrey (2005), Kris Johnson (2006), Conor Gillaspie (2008) and Casey Gillaspie (2014).