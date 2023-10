Authorities are releasing more information about yesterday’s lockdown at Garden City Community College.

Police say they got the call about a possible active-shooter situation in the school’s Saffell Library just after 8 a.m. At roughly the same time, campus officials ordered a campus-wide lockdown.

Officers arrested one person who allegedly told a library worker there was a shooter outside. That report turned out to be false.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.