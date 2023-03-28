Body of KC Man Identified

Authorities have identified the body of a man found hanging in a tree over the weekend as Todd R. Smith, 57 of Kansas City, Missouri.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Smith was born in Salina and had family here who reached out to law enforcement late last year after they lost contact with him.

Soldan says the family last saw Smith on November, 28 and then reported him missing on December, 7 of 2022.

His body was found by a couple of men riding in a UTV in the 1100 block of W. Farrelly Road on Saturday afternoon.

