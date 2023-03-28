Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 26 °

Body of KC Man Identified

KSAL StaffMarch 28, 2023

Authorities have identified the body of a man found hanging in a tree over the weekend as Todd R. Smith, 57 of Kansas City, Missouri.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Smith was born in Salina and had family here who reached out to law enforcement late last year after they lost contact with him.

Soldan says the family last saw Smith on November, 28 and then reported him missing on December, 7 of 2022.

His body was found by a couple of men riding in a UTV in the 1100 block of W. Farrelly Road on Saturday afternoon.

 

Original story:
A body was found hanging in a tree over the weekend after an apparent suicide in a stand of timber. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the discovery was made by a couple of men who were riding in a UTV in the 1100 block of W. Farrelly Road on Saturday afternoon. Deputies say around 1pm the two found the decomposed body in the trees. Authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and hopefully identify the person who is believed to be a male.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Body of KC Man Identified

Authorities have identified the body of a man found hanging in a tree over the weekend as Todd R. Sm...

March 28, 2023 Comments

KSU Salina Hall Named After Famed A...

Top News

March 28, 2023

Early Fungicide Applications May He...

Farming News

March 28, 2023

Orphan Calf Care

Farming News

March 28, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Body of KC Man Identified
March 28, 2023Comments
Bowl For Kid’s Sake...
March 27, 2023Comments
Christ Cathedral To Welco...
March 27, 2023Comments
High Speed Chase, 1 Arres...
March 27, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra