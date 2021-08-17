Salina, KS

Body of Abilene Man Recovered

KSAL StaffAugust 17, 2021

An Abilene man’s body was found dead Tuesday morning in the Smoky Hill River.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that Monday evening around 6:30 at the 900 block of North Niles Road, just southwest of New Cambria, a witness saw an elderly man leaning over the rail. The witness notified authorities and started to drive off. In the witness’s rearview window, they saw the man jump off the bridge and fall about 30 feet to the river below. The witness then saw the man floating in the water unresponsive.

Several area rescue teams searched for the man through Monday night, but they were unable to locate him. The search resumed Tuesday morning, and the man’s body was spotted around 7:15, about a quarter of a mile away from the bridge.

The man has been identified as 78-year-old Troy Leatherman.

Undersheriff Melander said nothing suspicious is being investigated at this time.

