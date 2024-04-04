Body Found in Van at Rest Stop

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday at a Geary County rest stop.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch got the call shortly after 6 a.m. about the discovery at the eastbound Interstate 70 rest stop at mile marker 310.

First responders arrived to find the male victim in the driver’s seat of a parked, gold colored van. He was declared dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with any details is asked to contact the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.