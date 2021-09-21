Body Found in Rural Saline County

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man in his early 40s was found a little before 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Halstead Road and McReynolds Road.

The Kansas Bureau on Investigation Crime Scene Response Team was called to assist.

The agency says if you witnessed any suspicious activity in this area or if you think you may have information in reference to this incident please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 785-826-6500 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME.