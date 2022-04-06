Body Found in River Identified

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help as they seek information about the days and hours preceding a man’s death.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the body located in the Smoky Hill River on April 2, 2022, has been identified as 73-year-old Patrick L. Johnston of Salina. His last known address was 2140 E. Crawford and the investigation into Mr. Johnston’s death is ongoing as authorities seek information from the public regarding his whereabouts and activities proceeding his death.

Police say if you knew Mr. Johnston and had contact with him between March 2 and April 2, 2022, please contact Detective Randy Constantino or Sgt. Kyle Tonniges at (785) 826-7210.

Mr. Johnston’s next of kin have been notified.