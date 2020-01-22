UPDATE: Body Found in Park Is Not a Salina Resident

Salina Police continue to investigate after a deceased person found in a vehicle on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester reported that the deceased person is a 67-year-old man who is not a Salina resident.

Forrester says that authorities were sent to Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Dr. in Salina at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. A park employee reported finding the man in a vehicle.

Witnesses say that the vehicle had been parked in the park for a couple of hours prior to the discovery of the man.

Police are not releasing the man’s identity yet, however, say that they are currently not looking for any suspects.

Forrester says that the public is in no danger. SPD is continuing the death investigation.

