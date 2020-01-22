UPDATE: Body Found in Park Is Not a Salina Resident

KSAL StaffJanuary 21, 2020

Salina Police continue to investigate after a deceased person found in a vehicle on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester reported that the deceased person is a 67-year-old man who is not a Salina resident.

Forrester says that authorities were sent to Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Dr. in Salina at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. A park employee reported finding the man in a vehicle.

Witnesses say that the vehicle had been parked in the park for a couple of hours prior to the discovery of the man.

Police are not releasing the man’s identity yet, however, say that they are currently not looking for any suspects.

Forrester says that the public is in no danger. SPD is continuing the death investigation.

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in a park.

Authorities tell KSAL News at around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon first responders were sent to the south side of Sunset Park, near a utility building, to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.  The discovered a deceased person in the vehicle.

Police temporarily closed the park while they began on an investigation.

As more details become available this story will be updated.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Missing Tag From Salina Vehicle Tur...

Authorities in Kansas continue to try to connect the dots after a license plate that was reported st...

January 22, 2020 Comments

Hand Gun Stolen From Vehicle

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Gordon, Royals close in on deal

Sports News

January 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Tag From Salina V...
January 22, 2020Comments
Hand Gun Stolen From Vehi...
January 22, 2020Comments
Triple Murder Suspect Ple...
January 22, 2020Comments
Ugly Brawl to End Sunflow...
January 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH